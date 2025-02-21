Centricity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,115 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

