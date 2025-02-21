Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 38.5% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 38.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). Approximately 8,976,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.24) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £158.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,594.89). Also, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($63,139.89). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

