CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.56 and traded as high as C$8.89. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$8.69, with a volume of 457,406 shares.

CEU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$197,000.00. Also, Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$43,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,093 shares of company stock worth $787,930. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

