Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 328.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,885,000 after acquiring an additional 685,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,638,000 after acquiring an additional 631,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average of $203.27.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

