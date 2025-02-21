CIBC Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$57.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.44.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Altus Group

Altus Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.44. 234,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,167. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$45.98 and a 12 month high of C$61.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.77.

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$417,050.64. Insiders have bought a total of 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $515,312 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.