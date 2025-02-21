Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.60 and traded as high as C$70.01. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$70.00, with a volume of 1,270 shares changing hands.
Clairvest Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.94.
About Clairvest Group
Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders.
Featured Stories
