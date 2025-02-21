Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.
Read Our Latest Report on Clarivate
Clarivate Stock Up 0.5 %
Clarivate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.