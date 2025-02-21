Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 436.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 3.6 %

CLH opened at $211.97 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

