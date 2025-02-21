Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $211.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.09. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $444,558. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $57,956,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

