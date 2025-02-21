Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
