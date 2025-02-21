Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

