Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $511,071.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $511,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,841.81. This trade represents a 6.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,982.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,362,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 452,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 164,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

