Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £4,484,951.10 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 138,810 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,231 ($40.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,484,951.10 ($5,682,908.13).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,786 ($35.30) per share, with a total value of £4,513.32 ($5,718.85).

On Tuesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,760 ($34.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,471.20 ($5,665.48).

On Wednesday, November 27th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 11,624 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,828 ($35.83) per share, with a total value of £328,726.72 ($416,531.58).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 3,286 ($41.64) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,360 ($29.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,292 ($41.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,845.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,794.59. The stock has a market cap of £14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

