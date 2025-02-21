Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDE. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -203.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,452 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 586,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.