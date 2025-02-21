Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

