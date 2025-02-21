Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%.
Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $13.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.29. The company had a trading volume of 651,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $239.80 and a 52-week high of $553.09.
Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA
In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
