Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $13.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.29. The company had a trading volume of 651,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $239.80 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.