Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 22.67, suggesting that its stock price is 2,167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -563.93% -54.94% -49.28% CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and CVR Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $7.32 million 3.09 -$35.33 million ($1.38) -0.51 CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats CVR Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

