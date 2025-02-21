Comparing Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) & Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Global Mofy Metaverse”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $11.79 billion 4.33 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Global Mofy Metaverse $41.36 million 0.20 $12.14 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flutter Entertainment and Global Mofy Metaverse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 17 1 3.06 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $305.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

