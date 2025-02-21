Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 5,520 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

