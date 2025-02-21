Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,948,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 46,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $563.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $538.41 and its 200-day moving average is $512.53. The stock has a market cap of $517.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $576.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

