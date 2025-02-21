Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $1.28 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 552,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 141,750 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,199,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,970 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 169,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile



Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

