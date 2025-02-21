Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $1.47 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.