Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $678,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,147,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,357 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

