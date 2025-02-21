Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

