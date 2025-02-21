Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $554,000 Investment in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.22% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SEIQ opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

