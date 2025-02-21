Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 21,548 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of LRCX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

