Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 36,765 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,680,992 shares of company stock worth $473,395,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.35, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

