Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 70,433 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DGRO opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.