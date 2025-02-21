Compass Planning Associates Inc Invests $591,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.6% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $442.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

