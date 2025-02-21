Compass Planning Associates Inc Makes New $148,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.99 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

