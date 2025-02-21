Compass Planning Associates Inc Makes New $70,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

