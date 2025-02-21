Compass Planning Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,220,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 238,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $42.87 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

