Compass Planning Associates Inc Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

