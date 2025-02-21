Compass Planning Associates Inc Takes $30,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after buying an additional 2,818,716 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,383,000 after acquiring an additional 196,790 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after acquiring an additional 591,757 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.9 %

BN stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.