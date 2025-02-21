Compass Planning Associates Inc Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

