CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 1555935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,055,628.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,358,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,789.72. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 205,120 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $3,247,049.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 646,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,316.19. This represents a 46.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,066 in the last three months. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,978,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,387,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,925,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $10,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

