Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 318572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Specifically, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$35,831.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.29. The firm has a market cap of C$691.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.95%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

