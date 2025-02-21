Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,338 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJUN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $204,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 10.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 4.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of DJUN stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

