Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 263.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after buying an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.