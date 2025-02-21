Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 72,317 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 332,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.