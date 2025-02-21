Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 99,616 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $88.73 and a one year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

