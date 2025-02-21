Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.