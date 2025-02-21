Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.030-5.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.0 million-$357.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.360 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCSI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCSI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 73,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.45. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.49%. On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.