Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $172.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.30.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 108.60%.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

