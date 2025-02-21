Constellium SE Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Constellium SE, a global leader in innovative aluminum products, has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year of 2024. The company announced that its total shipments for the fourth quarter reached 328 thousand tons, showing a 2% year-over-year decrease. The revenue for the same period amounted to $1.7 billion, reflecting a 1% decline compared to the previous year.

Despite facing challenges, the company reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Constellium SE highlighted a mix of positive and negative impacts on its financials, including adverse effects from the Valais flood amounting to a negative $15 million and a positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $27 million.

While the company’s Cash from Operations stood at $61 million, it reported a Free Cash Flow of $(85) million for the fourth quarter. The Free Cash Flow notably excluded $39 million related to the Valais flood and $21 million cash received for deferred purchase price receivables, following an IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion.

For the full year of 2024, Constellium SE showcased resilience amid challenging market conditions. The company disclosed that its total shipments amounted to 1.4 million tons, reflecting a 4% year-over-year decrease. The annual revenue for 2024 decreased by 6% to $7.3 billion compared to the previous year, while the net income was reported at $60 million.

Constellium SE revealed an Adjusted EBITDA of $623 million for the full year of 2024. This figure included a negative impact of $33 million from the Valais flood and a positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $55 million. The company’s Cash from Operations totaled $301 million, whereas the Free Cash Flow for the year was $(100) million.

Constellium SE expressed confidence in its future performance, outlining an Adjusted EBITDA target of $900 million by 2028. The company emphasized strategic initiatives focused on growth, profitability, and shareholder returns.

Investors and industry analysts are closely monitoring Constellium SE’s financial outlook, given the evolving market conditions and the company’s strategies for managing risks and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

This article is based on the SEC filing submitted by Constellium SE on February 20, 2025, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Additional information can be found on the company’s official website.

