Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond Purchases 15,000 Shares

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond purchased 15,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £900 ($1,140.40).

Joseph (Joe) Grimmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 75,000 shares of Coral Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,701.98).

Coral Products Trading Down 0.4 %

CRU opened at GBX 5.48 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coral Products PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.64.

About Coral Products

Coral Products ( LON:CRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Coral Products had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coral Products PLC will post 0.9733456 earnings per share for the current year.

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

