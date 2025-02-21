Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 87,899,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 854% from the average session volume of 9,215,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £7.30 million, a PE ratio of -2,110.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

