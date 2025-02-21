Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 233 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

