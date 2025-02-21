Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

