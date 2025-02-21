Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $77.35 and a one year high of $99.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

