Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,987 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Target Price Performance
TGT stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.